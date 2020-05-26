Armenian police force creates brand-new patrol service

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. As part of law enforcement reforms, the Armenian police will soon have a brand-new patrol service, the Justice Ministry said in a news release.

“It will be the first wave of modern police, with high salaries, new functions, new equipment, new education and skills and most importantly new mentality. The steps aimed at developing these new values will be implemented during 5 months (September-January) of training at the Police Academy”, it said.

The service will include foot patrol and police cruisers.

The new patrol will be launched from Q1 2021 in Yerevan.

Interested candidates (18-35 years of age with military service, physically fit who meet the requirements of law to become an officer) can apply when the recruitment will be launched next week.

Cadets will receive 68,000 drams stipends during the training course. Enlisted officers’ minimum salary will be 320,000 drams before taxes.

The patrol service will feature new uniforms, new equipment and new police cruisers.

Interested candidates can contact the Justice Ministry at +37410 594028; [email protected] or the Police Academy at +37410 770981; [email protected] for more details.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan