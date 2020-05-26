Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 May

COVID-19: Armenia reports 289 new cases, 4 fatalities in last 24 hours

COVID-19: Armenia reports 289 new cases, 4 fatalities in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 289 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

75 patients recovered and were discharged, 4 have died.

The total cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 7402, with 3220 recoveries. The number of active cases is 4052.

The total number of COVID-19 related fatalities stands at 91. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 39 other individuals infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration