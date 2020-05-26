COVID-19: Armenia reports 289 new cases, 4 fatalities in last 24 hours
11:06, 26 May, 2020
YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 289 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
75 patients recovered and were discharged, 4 have died.
The total cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 7402, with 3220 recoveries. The number of active cases is 4052.
The total number of COVID-19 related fatalities stands at 91. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 39 other individuals infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
