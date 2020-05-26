Parliament’s four-day sitting begins – LIVE

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament launched today.

A number of issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will debate the bills on making changes and amendments to the Civil Code, the Law on Banking Secrecy, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Law on Police, etc.

The MPs will also discuss the annual report of the 2019 activity of the TV and Radio Commission, the report of the 2019 activity of the Prosecutor’s Office, etc.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan