COVID-19 update: Global confirmed cases surpass 5 million 525 thousand

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 5 million 525 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 347,000.

2 million 315 thousand 909 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 686 thousand 807 confirmed cases). 99,311 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 365,213 confirmed cases and 22,746 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 353,427. 3,633 patients have died so far.

Spain has 282,852 confirmed cases. Death toll is 28,752.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 259,559 cases. The death toll has reached 36,793. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 229,858 cases and 32,785 deaths so far.

France has reported 182,584 cases and 28,367 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 180,328 cases and 8,371 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 156,827 cases. The deaths comprise 4,340.

The 10th country is India which recorded 140,138 cases. 4,041 people have died in India from coronavirus.

India is followed by Iran – 137,724 confirmed cases and 7,451 deaths.

The next is Peru which recorded 119,959 cases.

Canada surpassed China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started. Canada confirmed 84,699 cases.

China confirmed a total of 82,985 cases. 11 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 731 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 45,465. The death toll has reached 26 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 29,485. 245 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 21,967, that of the deaths is 165. Egypt reported 17,265 confirmed cases and 764 deaths. Iraq confirmed 4,469 cases and 160 deaths. 1,119 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 106. 4 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan