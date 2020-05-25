Court of Cassation exonerates nine convicted protesters in 2008 March 1 case

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Cassation has approved the General Prosecutor’s motion on overruling the convictions of 9 persons in the March 1 case.

The court overruled the convictions of Armen Avagyan, Masis Ayvazyan, Karen Tarkhanyan, Davit Aghayan, Vardan Jhangiryan, Armen Shahinyan, Davit Matevosyan, Khachik Gasparyan and Samvel Harutyunyan and found them not guilty of the crimes they were accused of and the criminal proceedings against them were dropped, General Prosecution spokesperson Gor Abrahamyan said on social media. All nine were protesters during the 2008 March 1 post-election unrest.

One more defendant, Aram Bareghamyan, had his conviction partly overruled and the case was sent back to the court of first instance for a new examination.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan