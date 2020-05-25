Armenian education minister congratulates school graduates

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message to the school graduates, the ministry told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear graduates, I congratulate you on the completion of the academic year. You are graduating from school in an exclusive situation when the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus doesn’t allow to celebrate that important event together with your classmates and teachers. At the same time I am confident that the physical distance is a chance for you to deeply perceive and revalue all the values and knowledge you have got from your friends and teachers during these years.

I assure you that after the completion of the state of emergency you will celebrate together the beginning of this important stage of your life, making it more comprehensive and symbolic. I am full of hope that from the lessons you learnt in this situation you will also make unique your future, acquiring professional education and knowledge, developing your capacities and serving it for our country’s development and creation of a public good with your creative and dignified work. We are with you on this path, providing you great opportunities and conditions to develop the necessary capacities to continue your studies, get your beloved profession.

I warmly congratulate you and wish you numerous achievements at this new stage of life”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan