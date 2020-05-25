Speaker Mirzoyan highlights importance of global ceasefire during phone talk with OSCE PA President

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, the Speaker said on Facebook.

“I had a phone talk with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli. We talked about the actions taken in different countries to fight the novel coronavirus and the work of the OSCE PA during the pandemic.

I highlighted the importance of the global ceasefire during the pandemic, as well as recalled the respective call of the UN Secretary-General. I stated that despite this Azerbaijan continues the ceasefire violation attempts, the vivid evidence of which is the recent sabotage attempt launched by the Azerbaijani armed forces”, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan