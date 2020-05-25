Montenegro reports victory over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Montenegro has announced it has overcome the coronavirus, with no new cases being reported for the first time in 68 days.

President Milo Djukanovic tweeted that there are no more active cases of COVID-19 in his country.

He praised the high sense of responsibility of the government and the society.

Montenegro had a total of 324 cases, with 9 deaths.

