Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 May

Montenegro reports victory over coronavirus

Montenegro reports victory over coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Montenegro has announced it has overcome the coronavirus, with no new cases being reported for the first time in 68 days.

President Milo Djukanovic tweeted that there are no more active cases of COVID-19 in his country.

He praised the high sense of responsibility of the government and the society.

Montenegro had a total of 324 cases, with 9 deaths.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration