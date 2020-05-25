Artsakh Defense Army commander introduces President Harutyunyan on situation in frontline

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Commander of the Defense Army, acting defense minister Jalal Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Defense Army commander introduced the President on the situation in the frontline, the military exercises being carried out by the adversary, their nature and movements, assuring that the respective divisions of the Defense Army carefully follow all the actions of the adversary.

President Harutyunyan said the authorities of the Republic, together with the commanding staff of the Armed Forces, will do the utmost to consistently raise the country’s defense and solve the socio-economic problems of the servicemen.

He said tangible steps will soon be taken to provide servicemen with apartments ahead of schedule.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan