Coronavirus: Armenia records highest number of new cases in one day - 452

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. 452 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 7,113, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

81 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 3,145.

At the moment, the number of active cases is 3,842.

6 more people (aged 85, 58, 69, 86, 61 and 67) have died. The death toll has reached 87.

The number of those people who had a coronavirus but died due to other disease has reached 39.

So far, 51,594 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Armenia.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



