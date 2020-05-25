COVID-19: Japan plans to lift state of emergency

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Japan is planning to lift the state of emergency which was declared in the country due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said, RIA Novosti reports.

It’s expected the Japanese PM will make an official statement on lifting the regime of restrictions.

“According to the new analysis of assessments, we came to the conclusion that there is no need to keep the state of emergency in all administrative districts, and currently we are discussing lifting it”, the minister said.

According to the latest data, Japan confirmed more than 16,000 cases of the coronavirus and over 800 deaths.

