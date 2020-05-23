Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Armenian foreign ministry congratulates Muslims on Eid Al Fitr

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia tweeted congratulations to Muslims on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

“We convey our warmest greetings to all our Muslim friends and colleagues celebrating Eid Al Fitr. May this holy occasion bring peace and prosperity to your families and friendly nations”, the foreign ministry tweeted on May 23.

