Armenia and Argentina discuss cooperation agenda

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Felipe Sola.

Mnatsakanyan congratulated his counterpart on the upcoming national holiday, wishing the friendly people of Argentina success and welfare.

They discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the challenges and steps for overcoming the social-economic issues.

The sides reiterated mutual readiness to take practical steps for boosting the bilateral relations and further deepening the historically strong Armenian-Argentine cooperation. In this context both sides especially emphasized the bridging role of the Armenian community of Argentina for strengthening and boosting the ties and rapprochement of the two peoples.

Among discussed directions of cooperation were trade, IT, tourism, agriculture.

The FMs were pleased to note the existing effective cooperation in multilateral formats based on common values and approaches. In this context they highly appreciated Armenia’s and Argentina’s close cooperation around the agenda of preventing genocides and crimes against humanity.

International and regional issues were also discussed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan