ARMENPRESS congratulates ARTSAKHPRESS on 6th anniversary of founding

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The ARMENPRESS News Agency is congratulating its counterpart in Artsakh – ARTSAKHPRESS – on their 6th anniversary of founding.

On this occasion, ARMENPRESS Director Aram Ananyan addressed a message to his counterpart Vahram Poghosyan.

“I cordially congratulate ARTSAKHPRESS news agency on the occasion of its 6th anniversary of founding,” Ananyan told ARTSAKHPRESS Director Vahram Poghosyan. “During the past years, despite numerous difficulties and challenges, the news agency led by you succeeded in achieving huge progress, and now, I am sure, ARTSAKHPRESS is ready to expand its activities in new information sectors.

All of this was possible due to daily painstaking work and devotion. Today, ARTSAKHPRESS is a young, yet accomplished information entity, which is clearly positioning the Republic of Artsakh on the world’s news media map. We are sincerely excited over your successes and achievements.

I am sure that the coming years will be marked with new achievements for the news agency. I wish you and the news agency’s staff health, good luck, creativity and happiness, and I ask you on this holiday to convey our congratulations to all our brothers and sisters in-pen of Artsakh”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan