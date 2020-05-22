Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament meets with Artsakh counterpart in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met today with newly elected Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan in Stepanakert, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Mirzoyan congratulated his Artsakh counterpart on election and wished success. He expressed readiness to support the Artsakh colleagues in all spheres of their activity. Ararat Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the close cooperation with the Artsakh Parliament will further develop.

In turn Artur Tovmasyan said the two Parliaments have a great work to do in the general agenda of the Armenian people, mainly over the Artsakh issue and the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. He assured that he will keep and develop the ties with the Parliament of Armenia and expressed readiness to give a new impetus also to the works of the parliamentary committees.

Thereafter, the private meeting of the Speakers was followed by an extended format meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan