Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and new President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the representatives of the Armenian and Artsakh banking systems in Stepanakert led by heads of the Central Banks, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the meeting participants and thanked the Armenian PM for organizing a meeting in this format. “It’s desirable not to continue, but to further boost the cooperation as we are going to ensure greater development rates in the future, and the financial resources of the two governments only would not allow to do that. We will need to implement more ambitious programs”, the new President of Artsakh said.

“Thank you Mr. President. It’s very important to record that in the past 10 years Artsakh’s banking system has registered quite a serious development which played a key role for the Republic’s economic achievements. The economic ambitions we have together would not be possible to implement if this content is not perceived by the banking system. In some sense this content should be formed jointly. We also apply that practice during the current anti-crisis period when the representatives of the government, the banking system and the parliament together are discussing issues relating to the agriculture development, overcoming the crisis and solving the social issues. This can be really effective and this should not be viewed as a separate meeting, but a talk which must be continued”, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

Thereafter, the meeting participants discussed issues relating to expanding the cooperation of financial, banking systems, promoting the activity of the Armenian banks in Artsakh, boosting the funding of business projects, etc.

The representatives of the banking system expressed readiness to follow the initiatives of the Armenian and Artsakh governments and be involved in the implementation of the programs ensuring greater resources with low interest rates for the market.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan