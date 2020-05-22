Russia won't withdraw from Open Skies Treaty – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia intends to follow the Open Skies Treaty provisions as long as these provisions exist, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

“The approach must be pragmatic. As long as the treaty is in force, we intend to fully follow all rights and obligations stemming from this document,” he said, when asked if Russia will discuss with other participating countries USA’s announcement on leaving the treaty, RIA Novosti reported.

Grushko expressed hope that the other members of the treaty will duly approach their obligations.

The US had earlier announced it would withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty and that in six months they would be free from any obligations. Among the reasons for withdrawing, it claimed that Russia is not following the conditions of the treaty. At the same time, President Trump said their decision can change if Russia starts to fully comply with the treaty terms. Russia denied all accusations.

