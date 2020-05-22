Armenia daily COVID-19 updates: 322 new cases, 293 recoveries and 4 deaths

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. 322 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, the NCDC reported. It said that 293 people recovered and were discharged.

The total cumulative number of cases reached 5928.

4 patients died from coronavirus-complications. They were men aged 52, 61, 81 and 82 and had pre-existing health conditions. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 74. This number does not include the deaths of 28 other individuals infected with the coronavirus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

Overall 2874 people have recovered from the disease.



Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan