COVID-19 updates: More than 5 million confirmed cases globally

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 5 million 012 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 325,000.

1 million 977 thousand 277 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 571 thousand 328 confirmed cases). 93,561 deaths were reported.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 308,705. 2,972 patients have died so far.

Spain is the 3rd with 278,803 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,778.

The next is Brazil with a total of 271,885 cases and 17,983 deaths.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 247,818 cases. The death toll has reached 35,341. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 226,699 cases and 32,169 deaths so far.

France has reported 180,809 cases and 28,022 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 177,842 cases and 8,193 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 151,615 cases. The deaths comprise 4,199.

The 10th country is Iran which recorded 126,949 cases. 7,183 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

India and Peru have surpassed China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started. China now ranks 13th and has confirmed a total of 82,965 cases. 5 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 713 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 37,097. The death toll has reached 16 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 25,063. 227 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 17,568, that of the deaths is 124. Egypt reported 13,484 confirmed cases and 659 deaths. Iraq confirmed 3,611 cases and 131 deaths. 961 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 58. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan