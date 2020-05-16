Azerbaijan made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. During the period from May 10 to 16 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 120 times by firing nearly 1,500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces continue keeping the situation under control and confidently fulfill their military duties.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan