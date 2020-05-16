Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Azerbaijan made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact in one week

Azerbaijan made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. During the period from May 10 to 16 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 120 times by firing nearly 1,500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces continue keeping the situation under control and confidently fulfill their military duties.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration