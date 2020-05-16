Pashinyan discussed with Putin legal processes around Russian companies operating in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has thoroughly discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the issue of legal processes taking place around the Russian companies operating in Armenia.

“As for the situations over the companies operating with a Russian capital, I have discussed in detail this issue with the President of Russia, and we reached very concrete agreements in this regard. We just need to implement these agreements which will take into account the interests of relations between our countries”, he said during an online press conference today.

Pashinyan said there is a very rich agenda in the relations of Armenia and Russia. “And we are moving forward by solving the issues of the agenda of these relations. One issue will be solved with the best possible option, the next via a compromise. There should compromise, friendly, allied compromise and mutual understanding in all cases. This is the most important, and I believe it will take place”, the Armenian PM said.

Criminal case has been launched over Russian companies operating in Armenia – Gazprom Armenia, South Caucasian Railway CJSC, Orsis Arms. Investigation is underway.