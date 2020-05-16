Nearly 23,000 Armenian citizens returned to homeland during state of emergency

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Since the declaration of the state of emergency in Armenia, nearly 23,000 citizens of Armenia have returned to homeland as of May 6, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today, introducing 100 facts about the new Armenia.

“Nearly 23,000 Armenian citizens have returned to Armenia after the state of emergency has been declared in the country, in case when many air transportations, many airlines have suspended their operation”, the PM said.

Pashinyan informed that flights will also take place in the future and the process of returning the citizens will continue. He thanked the Diaspora’s individuals and organizations for assisting the government to organize this process.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan