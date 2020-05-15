Chief of General Staff visits military bases at border

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the military bases located in the southwestern direction and reviewed the ongoing renovation works and the organization of the daily service, the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

Lt. General Artak Davtyan also visited combat positions and got acquainted with the tactical situation at the border line, the level of physical, combat and morale readiness of the troops, the combat duty conditions and the engineering and reinforcement works at the frontline.

Lt. General Davtyan issued instructions to commanders regarding increasing the effectiveness of combat shifts.

