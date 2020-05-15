Iran confirms 2,102 new cases of coronavirus in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,102, bringing the total number of cases to 116,635, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported today.

48 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 6,902.

2,727 infected people are in serious condition.

1,297 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 91,836.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan