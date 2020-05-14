Ucom fills vacancies through internal promotion and recruitment of new staff

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. As of May 14, 2020, 1160 Ucom employees keep on ensuring company’s regular operations as far as in addition to their duties they have temporarily taken over the functions of the colleagues resigned. In total, 520 employees specialized in different areas have resigned as per their own application, the retention process for many of them is underway, ARMENPRESS was informed from Ucom.

"By giving preference to internal resources and relying on the professionalism of Ucom employees, we have entrusted the positions of the heads of various departments, senior specialists, coordinators to the existing ones, thus promoting them internally. In addition, to fill the vacancies, at least 25 people a day are being interviewed by the Human Resources and Organizational Development Directorate. As a result of business processes’ optimization we still need to hire around 300 specialists," said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us add, that Ucom publishes job postings on specialized websites and keeps on receiving CVs at [email protected].