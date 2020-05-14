Armenian healthcare minister tests negative for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, he feels well, the minister said on Facebook.

“The result of my test for coronavirus is negative. I have no complaints. I will make my contacts to zero in the near future, so as not to endanger anyone”, the minister said.

Earlier today Torosyan has been self-quarantined as it was revealed that he has contacted with a direct contact of a coronavirus case.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan