Regular flights from Russia to Armenia to resume on May 15

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The regular flights from Russia to Armenia will resume on May 15, Armenian deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan said in the Parliament, commenting on the question of vice speaker Vahe Enfiajyan.

“Starting May 15 the regular flights from Russia will be restored, and our citizens seeking to return to Armenia will be allowed to return to homeland with a certain regular logic, by strictly following the self-quarantine rule”, he said.

Since March 13, 2020, more than 2000 Armenian citizens have returned to homeland from Russia thanks to the efforts of the Armenian government.

Today the Armenian government made a decision to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days, until June 14.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia has reached 3,860, out of which 1,572 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases is now 2,218.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan