Armenia public transport to resume operation from May 18

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is planning to resume the operation of public transport from May 18, Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said at a special session in the Parliament convened for discussing the issue of extending the coronavirus-related state of emergency.

“We are planning to completely resume the operation of public transport from May 18. Trade centers, public catering establishments will open and will be able to provide services also in closed spaces”, he said.

The sport clubs, outdoor historical-cultural places will also start operating. The pre-schools will also open.

Avinyan stressed that the mitigations in all restrictions will be accompanied with setting concrete rules of coexistence, and not following these rules will result in respective fines.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan