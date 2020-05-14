Iran coronavirus cases reach 114,533

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,808, bringing the total number of cases to 114,533, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported today.

71 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 6,854.

2,758 infected people are in serious condition.

1,111 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 90,539.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan