Armenia Healthcare Minister self-quarantined pending test result
YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan has entered self-quarantine after it was revealed that he has come into contact with a direct contact of a coronavirus case, his spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.
Torosyan has been tested and is awaiting the result.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
13:54, 11.15.2019
US changed its approach over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems – expert
