Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Armenia Healthcare Minister self-quarantined pending test result

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan has entered self-quarantine after it was revealed that he has come into contact with a direct contact of a coronavirus case, his spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Torosyan has been tested and is awaiting the result.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





