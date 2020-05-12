Artsakh’s Secretary of Security Council submits resignation letter

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Arshavir Gharamyan ha submitted a resignation letter, ARMENPRESS reports Gharamyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Dear compatriots, I want to inform you that I have submitted a letter of resignation from the post of the Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh, which, of course, does not mean that I ‘’free myself’’ from my personal responsibility for ensuring the security of Artsakh. I have devoted my entire life to the to the national liberation fight and used all possible opportunities to have my moderate contribution to ensure our security. I assure you that irrespective of my position and status I will continue my mission. I have said a number of times that nothing can hamper someone to be useful to his motherland, irrespective of what kind of capabilities he has, which sphere he can contribute to or what kind of status he has’’, Gharamyan wrote.

Arshavir Gharamyan was appointed Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh on September 26, 2019.

