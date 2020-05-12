Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the mutual cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere of security were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Arshavir Gharamyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





