President of Artsakh receives Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were on the discussion agenda.

First deputy commander - chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army Kamo Vardanyan was present at the meeting.





