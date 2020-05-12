Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 10,899 over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,899 over the past 24 hours reaching 232,243 in all regions of the country, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

A total of 43,512 patients have recovered, 2,116 people have died.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was 4.9% compared to 5.6% the day before. It noted that 4,704 new patients (43.1%) had no symptoms.

 





