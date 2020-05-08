Court to publish decison on preventive measure of Kocharyan on May 13

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction concluded the examination of the 3 motions filed by the lawyers of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on suspending the detention of Kocharyan or changing the preventive measure by bail or personal guarantee.

ARMENPRESS reports the Court will publish the decision on May 13 at 17:50.

The lawyers of the other defendants charged with the same case also joint the motions.

The prosecution and the representatives of the victims of March 1 case presented objections against the motions of the lawyers.

Robert Kocharyan was present at the court session who was at Izmirlian Medical Center before coming.

Former Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Karen Karapetyan, as well as former Prime Minister of Artsakh Anushavan Danielyan were also present, who submitted their personal guarantees for changing Kocharyan’s preventive measure and releasing him from jail.

Kocharyan has been kept in detention since June 25, 2019. He is accused of overthrowing Constitutional order in 2008.

Other former high ranking officials and military commanders are also charged under the same article.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan