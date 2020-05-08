Ucom kicks off the sale of latest iPhone SE

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ucom has kicked off the sale of the latest iPhone SE. The most affordable smartphone among the most actual ones is available at an unprecedented price of only 289 900 drams, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Ucom.

The new iPhone SE has the design of an iPhone 8 and comes in three colors: black, white and bright red. The novelty has the famous main menu button restored and the availability of Touch ID v2 fingerprint scanner. The screen is Retina HD 4.7 inches. The SE’s A13 Bionic processor is the most powerful of Apple’s processors on the market, and it’s also installed on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Other features include a 12-megapixel camera, wireless charging and eSIM technology.

“I am glad that Ucom is among the first ones to bring the newest smartphone to the market. Let me remind you that Ucom is the only operator in Armenia providing the opportunity of an in-built electronic SIM card. You can subscribe to eSIM service in any of the Ucom sales and service centers and thus solve the problem of having 2 SIM cards in one iPhone,” said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us add, that the iPhone SE can be purchased with a 24-month subscription to one of the Ucom Universal tariff plans.