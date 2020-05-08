Opposition leader Edmon Marukyan calls for “political assessment and consequences” over brawl

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party leader Edmon Marukyan has announced that the incident which took place during the parliament session must receive a political assessment and have political consequences.

“More than three hours passed since the incident took place, but we haven’t seen any reaction which is worthy for a democratic, political system. I think that the foundations of democracy and the values proclaimed by the revolution have been transgressed. And I believe that an unprecedented thing has happened in the history of Armenia. As I recall, a faction leader hadn’t been struck from the back yet. But what I am saying is that what happened was political, and it must get a political assessment. Anything political has its logic and must have a political assessment,” he said, adding that they expect political assessment and consequences from the ruling party, the public sector and other parties.

He announced that the LHK will leave the session for now and depending on future assessments they will make conclusions and decide how to proceed.

Earlier a brawl took place between Marukyan and ruling fction MP Sasun Mikayelyan during the session. The brawl quickly escalated and turned into a brief fistfight.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan