Armenian PM, Lithuanian President discuss boosting bilateral economic cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a video talk with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials exchanged views on the actions taken in both countries, as well as in the world to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In this context they both appreciated the support provided by the EU to the Eastern Partnership states and in particular to Armenia.

Pashinyan introduced the Lithuanian President on the process and priority directions of the Armenian government’s reforms. President Gitanas Nausėda highly valued the determination of the Armenian authorities to implement reforms. He expressed his support to the reforms policy, as well as readiness to provide expert assistance.

Both sides highlighted boosting the bilateral economic cooperation agenda in such situation. In particular, they emphasized the importance of resuming the direct flights. The Armenian PM and the Lithuanian President also touched upon the Armenia-EU relations agenda.

The officials also exchanged invitations on paying official visits.

