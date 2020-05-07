Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

National Security Service denies media reports on NSS Director’s resignation

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The media reports according to which Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan and a group of staffers have submitted resignation letter have nothing to do with the reality, the NSS press service told Armenpress.

“The National Security Service continues normal operation”, the press service said.

Media outlets were reporting different reasons on resignation.

 

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





