We continue working as two equivalent partners – Armenian FM about relations with Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirms that relations with Russia were and remain one of the priority foreign policy directions of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Mnatsakanyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of an MP from ‘’Luminous Armenia’’ Party about the recent announcement of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

‘’We have Armenian-Russian relations, which are quite saturated, and we have history based on all the principles of allied relations, which are reflected in many legal documents and have very concrete applications. These relations are about numerous spheres, starting from security sphere. Our Government has announced numerous times that these relations were and remain one of the key foreign policy directions of Armenia. And in this spirit we continue working with our Russian partners'', he said.

The Minister noted that naturally, there are different questions from the Armenian side, Russian side, but there is no need to make drama out of that. ''We are speaking about relations, which are not necessarily to start and end with toasts, each side has its questions and priorities. But all these are relations of partners and allies. And we worked and will work in that way, as two equivalent partners, friends and allied countries'', he said.

The MP noted that no one questions the strategic relations with Russia, but the question is who were the announcements of Lavrov addressed to.

''The question came from an Azerbaijani source, as long as I remember, and the answer was addressed to the Azerbaijani source'', Mnatsakanyan responded.

Sergey Lavrov particularly said in his announcement that they actively discuss the proposals presented at the meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow, which are about ''step-by-step'' solution.

Reporting by Anna grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan