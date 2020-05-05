Erik Grigoryan relieved of post of Minister of Environment

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Erik Grigoryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Environment of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports President Armen Sarkissian signed the decree.

Erik Grigoryan was appointed Minister of Environment o June 1, 2019. Before that he was the Minister of Nature Protection from May 12, 2018. The Ministry of Nature Protection was renamed into Ministry of Environment following the structural changes in the Government in 2019.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan