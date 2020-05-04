Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

Russia’s coronavirus cases grow by over 10,000 in one day

Russia’s coronavirus cases grow by over 10,000 in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past day, reaching 145,268 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

More than 18,000 people have recovered and 1,356 others have died.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stands at 7.9%. Some 5,352 new cases (50.6%) are without any symptoms.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration