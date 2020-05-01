Coronavirus: Restriction on free movement of people across Armenia to be lifted starting May 4

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The restrictions on citizens’ free movement will be lifted in Armenia starting May 4, but the ban on public transport operation will still remain in force, Deputy minister of economy Varos Simonyan said at a press conference today, presenting the package of new changes which will come into force on May 4.

“In particular, the restrictions on free movement will be lifted, in other words, all citizens will be allowed to move freely across Armenia. But the ban on the operation of public transport will remain in force, because there are some risky approaches connected with the spread of the novel coronavirus”, he said.

According to the package, almost all restrictions are being lifted, only some will remain relating to some types of economic activity. In particular, this relates to the wholesale and retail trade. There almost wouldn’t be restrictions in retail and wholesale trade, only the restriction in trade centers will be maintained. This means that the shopping malls, department stores will still remain closed. Only the groceries, pharmacies existing in their territory, as well as the agricultural markets will operate.

The processing industry will start operation with all activity types. Those restaurants, cafes and bars, which will have an outdoor space, will operate. Botanical gardens, zoos and specially protected areas, as well as the reservoirs will also open.

The operation of sports facilities will be allowed only with the participation of professional athletes for holding sports events, as well as the operation of sport clubs. Personal services, including washing, cleaning and dry cleaning services, hairdressing and beauty salons will also start operating from May 4.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan