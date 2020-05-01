Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

57,3 billion AMD distributed within framework of government’s 1-13th anti-crisis measures – PM

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. As of now 57,3 billion drams have been distributed within the framework of the Armenian government’s 1-13th anti-crisis measures, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“The money has been distributed among nearly 23,000 legal entities and 825,000 individuals”, the PM said.

The PM drew the attention to the fact that these numbers do not involve the 14th, 15th and 16th anti-crisis measures as they are in process.

“As a result of the implementation of these programs the number of beneficiary individuals will exceed 1 million 200,000”, the PM said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





