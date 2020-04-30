Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

COVID-19: Armenia reports highest number of new cases in 24 hours since outbreak began

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. 134 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, and 29 more patients have recovered, NCDC reported.

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 2066, with 929 recoveries.

The number of fatalities has reached 32. 

The number of active cases stands at 1103. 

Healthcare authorities said the latest two fatalities were patients with underlying health conditions and died not because of COVID-19.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





