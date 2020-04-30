Armenia gives news media free access to State Registry information

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Journalists and news outlets no longer have to pay a state duty for accessing the information kept in the State Registry Agency of Legal Persons as the Ministry of Justice introduced a new regulation.

From now on the information will be provided free of charge, a move which the ministry of justice described will “strengthen guarantees of investigative journalism and media freedom, and will contribute them to providing the public with more accurate and comprehensive information”.

The reform is in pursuance of the government’s 2019-2023 Action Plan.

The legislative package covering the matter was approved by parliament in March 2020.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan