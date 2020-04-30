COVID-19 latest updates: Over 1 million recoveries globally

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 220 thousand 969, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 228,000.

More than 1 million patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 064 thousand 572 confirmed cases). 61,669 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 236,899 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 24,275.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 203,591 cases. 27,682 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 166,420 cases and 24,087 deaths.

UK overtook Germany with most confirmed cases (165,221). 26,097 patients have died in the UK.

Germany has confirmed 161,539 cases and 6,467 deaths.

Turkey confirmed 117,589 cases. The deaths comprise 3,081.

Russia overtook China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirming 99,399 cases. The deaths reached 972.

Iran recorded 93,657 cases. 5,957 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,862 cases. 4 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past one day.

Brazil confirmed 79,685 cases, Canada – 51,597, Belgium – 47,859, the Netherlands – 38,802.

Georgia confirmed 517 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 12,564. The death toll has reached 10 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 11,929. 98 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 5,268 confirmed cases and 380 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 3,740 and that of the deaths is 24. Iraq confirmed 2,003 cases and 92 deaths. 721 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 24. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 43. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan