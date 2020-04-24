‘Commemoration of Armenian Genocide is important to all of us’ – Latvian MP issues message

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The commemoration of the genocide is important not only for Armenians but to all of us who would like to see a world in which the violence of the 20th century should never repeat, Marija Golubeva, Chairman of the Group for promoting cooperation with the Parliament of Armenia (Friendship group) in the Latvian Parliament, said in her message on Facebook on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“This week the world commemorates the Armenian people who fell victim to atrocities perpetrated under the Ottoman Empire during World War I. The commemoration of the genocide is important not only for Armenians but to all of us who would like to see a world in which the violence of the 20th century should never repeat. When we keep the memory of past tragedies, we do it also as a lesson for ourselves, our nations, and for the world to ensure that any rhetoric of hatred, intolerance, and injustice should be avoided”, Marija Golubeva said.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. Latvia, however, has not yet recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan