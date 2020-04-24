Three Armenian Genocide survivors currently live in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. According to official documents, there are currently 3 Armenian Genocide survivors living in Armenia.

ARMENPRESS asked the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs social protection service to use the pension database to find out how many survivors of the first genocide of the 20th century are still alive in Armenia.

According to the ministry, all three living Armenian Genocide survivors in Armenia are women – Ovsanna Mirkhanyan (born 1915), Mari Kirakosyan (born 1908) and Yepraksi Gevorgyan (born 1914).

In 2013, when ARMENPRESS launched its Eyewitness project there were 40 surviors living in Armenia.

The Armenian pension service is also paying an additional 50% pension bonus to anyone born before December 31, 1915 in the territory of the Ottoman Empire.

Today, on April 24th 2020, the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is being commemorated.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan