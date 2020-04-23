Suren Galstyan appointed chief secretary at ministry of justice
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Suren Galstyan has been appointed chief secretary at the ministry of justice of Armenia.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
